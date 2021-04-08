Patrick Mahomes is out of his walking boot (at least temporarily)

@PatrickMahomes

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes raised eyebrows with a recent family picture that included a walking boot on his left foot. On Thursday, Mahomes posted a boot-free photo.

He’s in Augusta for the Masters, and he tweeted multiple photos in a golf cart wearing yellow Adidas shoes.

The #TeamAdidas hashtag means “check out the shoes” (which is fine). It also invites speculation that the ditching of the boot was temporary.

Mahomes had surgery days after the Super Bowl to repair ligament damage in the big toe of his left foot.

There’s no reason to think Mahomes won’t be ready to go when training camp begins. The real question is whether the Chiefs will do enough to improve the offensive line so that he doesn’t have to run around so much that he eventually irritates the ligaments in either or both of his big toes during the 17-game 2021 regular season and inevitable postseason appearance, for the fourth straight season.