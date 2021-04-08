Phillip Adams’ father says: “I think football messed him up”

Getty Images

Former NFL defensive back Phillip Adams obviously suffered from severe and untreated mental illness. That’s the only way to explain his decision to take five lives and then his own on Wednesday.

His father blamed the situation on Adams’ football career.

“I can say he’s a good kid,” Alonzo Adams told WCNC-TV. “I think the football messed him up.”

The NFL issued a statement regarding the incident, via NBC Nightly News: “Our hearts go out to the victims of this devastating tragedy.”

Alonzo Adams also expressed condolences to the other victims, including Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife, two grandchildren, and another man.

“All I can say is we pray for the family,” Alonzo Adams said. “He used to be my doctor a long time ago. I know they were good folks down there. We’re gonna keep them in our prayers.”

Phillip Adams was a 2010 draft pick of the 49ers. He also played for the Patriots, Seahawks, Raiders, Jets, and Falcons.