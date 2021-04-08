Report: “Doubtful” Julian Edelman will be able to play entire 2021 season

Getty Images

The Patriots have brought in a slew of new players this offseason and this month’s draft will introduce more fresh faces to the mix, but there are some holdovers from the old days still on hand.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman is part of that group, but word in February was that he was unsure his knee will be well enough for him to play in 2021. Edelman played six games last year before having surgery to alleviate swelling in his knee and never returned to the lineup.

According to a report from Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, Edelman feeling well enough to play one game won’t necessarily mean that he’ll be well enough for the long haul. Guregian reports that the chronic nature of Edelman’s injury makes it “doubtful” that he would be able to play an entire season.

Edelman is under contract with a base salary of $2.8 million, which isn’t a ton of money for another team to absorb but a trade attempt would likely be hampered by the questions about his availability.