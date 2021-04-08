Report: Jets “feel confident” in Zach Wilson’s surgically repaired shoulder

Getty Images

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, the presumptive No. 2 overall choice, had shoulder surgery before the 2019 season. That is the reason Wilson is among the almost 150 draft prospects in Indianapolis for medical checks.

The Jets, though, don’t need to wait for the results from Wilson’s physical “to feel confident in [Wilson’s] shoulder,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Rapoport adds that “based on info they’ve received from trusted medical sources, [there are] zero issues about Wilson’s shoulder.”

Wilson explained in an interview before the 2019 season that he initially injured his shoulder in high school. He underwent surgery after his freshman season as a Cougar to repair the labrum in his right shoulder.

Wilson has played 21 games the past two seasons, throwing for 6,074 yards with 44 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in that span.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the presumptive top pick of the Jaguars, will not travel to Indianapolis to have his left shoulder examined as he is getting married this weekend.