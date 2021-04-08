Terrace Marshall Jr.: Versatility separates me from other receivers

Getty Images

LSU produced the top wide receiver in the 2020 draft as Justin Jefferson turned in an impressive rookie season with the Vikings and many predict another alum will be the top wideout in this year’s draft.

Ja’Marr Chase is seen as a likely top 10 pick and could crack the top five if things break his way. Jefferson was not the first wide receiver taken last year, however, and LSU could have another contender for rookie honors this year.

Terrace Marshall Jr. used the absence of Jefferson and Chase, who opted out last year, to step into a leading role last season. He caught 48 passes for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games after scoring 13 times in 2019 and then matched Chase’s 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the school’s Pro Day. After that workout, Marshall gave reporters a scouting report on what teams will be getting if they take him off the board.

“What separates me from everybody is that versatility on the field,” Marshall said. “Versatility to be able to play inside and out and be able to produce the same amount of numbers and score the same amount of touchdowns. You’re just going to be getting a great teammate overall, you’re going to be able to get a hard worker. If not the hardest [worker] in the room, one of the hardest workers in the receiver room. You’re just going to get that dog, someone who takes advantage of the opportunities you’re given and don’t take it for granted. Overall, a great person, great leadership, I’m going to make everyone around me better.”

Mock drafts have pegged Marshall as a late first-round or early second-round selection. He said he’s spoken with the Eagles and Buccaneers during his press conference, but that’s surely not a complete list of the teams doing their homework on Marshall ahead of this month’s draft.