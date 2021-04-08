Texans have DeMarcus Walker in for visit

Getty Images

The Texans added Jaleel Johnson to the roster on Wednesday and they met with another possible addition to their defensive line on Thursday.

According to multiple reports, they had former Bronco DeMarcus Walker in for a visit.

Denver made Walker a 2017 second-round pick and he spent the last four seasons with the team. He played 13 games as a reserve in his first two seasons and made five starts in 23 appearances the last two years.

Walker has 51 tackles, 10.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery over 36 overall games as a professional.

In addition to Johnson, the Texans have added Maliek Collins, Derek Rivers, and Vincent Taylor to their defensive line.