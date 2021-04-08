Texans hire Ben Bolling as a defensive assistant

Getty Images

The Texans have hired Ben Bolling as a defensive assistant, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bolling, 27, begins his NFL career after most recently serving as Campbell University’s receivers coach and recruiting coordinator.

He previously was a safeties coach, defensive quality control coach, co-special teams coordinator and assistant strength and conditioning coach at his alma mater.

Bolling set numerous school receiving records while a player at Campbell, totaling 100 career receptions for 1,329 yards and eight touchdowns.