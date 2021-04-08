Trevor Lawrence getting married this weekend, won’t get medical exam in Indy

Getty Images

Many draft prospects are in Indianapolis to get medical exams in what is usually a followup from the Scouting Combine in February, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence won’t be with them.

Lawrence had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder earlier this year and has a pretty good reason to be elsewhere this weekend. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is getting married.

The Jaguars are expected to take Lawrence with the first overall pick and there’s been no sign that the injury to his non-throwing shoulder has caused them to have any second thoughts about that choice. Rapoport adds that Lawrence has resumed throwing in the last two weeks.

While Lawrence will not be in Indy, there will be nearly 150 prospects getting examined over the next few days.