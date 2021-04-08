William Jackson III: It was a “no-brainer” to come play for Ron Rivera

Getty Images

Cornerback William Jackson III has made it clear that one of his primary objectives in free agency was getting out of Cincinnati. But there were other motivations at play for his destination.

Jackson signed a three-year, $42 million deal with $26 million guaranteed with Washington last month. And during an appearance on the Washington Football Talk podcast, Jackson said he chose the reigning NFC East champions in large part because Ron Rivera is the club’s head coach.

“He just knows the game, he had played for so long. He uses guys to their strength,” Jackson said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington. “That’s why every corner that comes in his system, they blossom. So, I’m really excited. Once I knew that he was the head coach here, it was a no-brainer.”

In recent years, Josh Norman, James Bradberry, and Ronald Darby have thrived under Rivera. Jackson feels like he can, too, especially given the players around him.

“It’s like a dream come true,” Jackson said. “It [doesn’t] even feel real, just walking into this organization with this D-Line that they have. It’s going to be crazy. … I’m just excited.”

Jackson has three career interceptions and 41 passes defensed in 59 games.