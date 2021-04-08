Wyatt Davis declines invitation to attend draft

Getty Images

Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis is one of the top offensive linemen in the 2021 NFL draft. That’s why the NFL invited him to Cleveland for the draft.

Davis, though, declined the invite, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Davis wants to watch the draft with his family but will participate virtually. Davis is the grandson of Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Willie Davis, who died last year.

The NFL announced Wednesday that Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore, Miami defensive end Greg Rousseau, Penn St linebacker Micah Parsons, Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley and Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain have accepted an invite to travel to Cleveland.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, BYU quarterback Zach Wilson and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields were not on the list, though the NFL still could add to the list of attendees.