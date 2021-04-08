Zach Triner signs his tender offer from Bucs

Getty Images

The Buccaneers tendered all of their exclusive rights free agents, including long snapper Zach Triner.

Triner, 30, signed his tender Thursday.

He has spent the past two seasons as the team’s long snapper, playing all 32 possible regular-season games and the four postseason games in 2020.

Triner played 295 special teams snaps the past two seasons.

He previously was with the Jets and Packers, spending some time on Green Bay’s practice squad in 2017. Triner’s only NFL action, though, has come with the Bucs.

Triner has three career tackles.