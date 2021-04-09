Asante Samuel Jr. wants NFL teams to see him as a dominant cornerback

Getty Images

At 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds. Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. acknowledges that he might not have the ideal size teams are looking for, but he believes his tape tells the story of what kind of player he’s going to be in the NFL.

Samuel, who is viewed as a second-round pick by most draft analysts, said he thinks he has shown that he can play at the highest level.

“I feel that I’m a dominant corner on the outside,” Samuel told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They try to look at my height and things of that nature, but I’m the same size as Jaire Alexander, and he’s a dominant NFL cornerback right now, one of the best in the league. I feel like size doesn’t matter; it’s about the heart and the dog mentality you have on that field.”

Samuel said his father, a four-time Pro Bowl cornerback who played for the Patriots, Eagles and Falcons, has supported his career but didn’t push him to follow in his footsteps.

“He played a big role in my life, and he just wanted me to do my own thing with how I learned,” Samuel said. “Just be self-oriented with the things I wanted to do.”

There has already been one dominant cornerback in the NFL named Asante Samuel, and soon there may be another.