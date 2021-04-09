Azeez Ojulari: It would be sick to play with Myles Garrett

Getty Images

The Browns met with Jadeveon Clowney last month, but they have not signed him and that leaves a spot open on the edge of their defense across from Myles Garrett.

It’s an area they could address in the draft and at least one draft prospect at the position the has an eye on the Browns as a landing spot. Azeez Ojulari watched film of Garrett while playing at Georgia and said that he can “see some similarities in our game” when watching the Browns star.

Ojulari said it would be great to have an even closer view of Garrett once he begins his NFL career.

“That would be sick,” Ojulari said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “It would be ridiculous man, trying to race him to the quarterback, see who gets there first. It’s going to be a competition in everything we do, no matter what it is. It would be great to add things that he knows to my game and try to get there with him.”

Ojulari had 15 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss during his last two seasons at Georgia and that pass rushing ability has him on track to be a first-round pick this month. Unless the Browns trade up, he’ll have to last until the 26th pick in order to join Garrett in Cleveland.