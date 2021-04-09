Bears re-sign Michael Joseph

Getty Images

The Bears have brought back one of their exclusive rights free agents, re-signing defensive back Michael Joseph on Friday.

Joseph has not appeared in a regular-season game, but has been with the club since 2018. He signed as an undrafted free agent out of Dubuque, spending the majority of the 2018 and 2019 seasons on the practice squad. He was added to the 53-man roster late in 2019, but not play.

He missed the entire 2020 season after going on injured reserve in late August, though he did also have a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list in November.