Bengals hire Louie Cioffi as defensive quality control coach

Getty Images

The Bengals are bringing back a former member of their coaching staff in a new role.

Louie Cioffi has been hired as a defensive quality control coach. Cioffi was on the team’s staff from 1997 to 2010 and served as a defensive assistant and defensive backs coach during his first stint in Cincinnati.

Cioffi’s most recent coaching experience came in the AAF and XFL as he worked in both of the short-lived spring football leagues.

He has also been the defensive coordinator at Southeastern Louisiana and the defensive backs coach for the Browns (on two occasions), Titans, and Cardinals since leaving the Bengals.