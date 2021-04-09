Broncos bring back Nate Hairston

USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback Nate Hairston appeared on Thursday’s transaction wire because the Broncos released him and he was back on it Friday.

Mike Klis of KUSA reported that Hairston’s release was a “procedural move” rather than one made because they wanted to be rid of the cornerback. That was proven correct because Hairston has re-signed with the team.

Hairston joined the Broncos late last season after being signed off of the Ravens practice squad. He played in three games for the Broncos and made two appearances with the Jets earlier in the season.

Now that he’s back in the fold, Hairston will vie for playing time in a cornerback group that added Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller this offseason.