Caleb Brantley, Thaddeus Moss among five players cut by Washington

The Washington Football Team cleared some space on the roster Friday.

The team announced that they have cut five players. Defensive tackle Caleb Brantley, wide receiver Emanuel Hall, running back Javon Leake, tight end Thaddeus Moss, and running back Michael Warren.

Brantley was a 2017 sixth-round pick by the Browns who came to Washington in his second season. He played in eight games in 2018 and 2019, but opted out of playing last season.

Moss, who is the son of Hall of Famer Randy Moss, played at LSU and signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent last year. He spent the season on injured reserve after getting hurt in training camp.

Leake and Warren each appeared in one game last season while Hall joined Moss on the injured reserve list.