Cam Robinson officially signs franchise tag

News came March 18 that Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson would sign his franchise tag, but it didn’t become official until Friday.

Robinson finally has signed the tender, according to the NFL’s transactions report Friday. It gives the Jaguars until July 15 to sign Robinson to a long-term deal or he will play this season under the one-year tag worth almost $14 million.

Robinson, a second-round choice of the Jaguars in 2017, has appeared in 47 games for the team over his four years in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars are expected to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick later this month, so having Robinson return to protect the new quarterback’s blindside allows everyone in Jacksonville to rest easier.