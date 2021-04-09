Could the Eagles be lurking for Deshaun Watson?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 9, 2021, 11:43 AM EDT
Houston Texans v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

Much has to happen before Deshaun Watson could be traded, especially if he’s going to be traded at or around the 2021 draft. If, somehow, Watson manages to properly and appropriately settle the 22 civil lawsuits pending against him before the draft, there’s one team to watch closely as a potential destination.

The Eagles.

Yes, the Eagles. They have Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco, but Deshaun Watson has proven that he’s a franchise quarterback, and one of the best players in the NFL. As one league source explains it, the Eagles are sufficiently determined to upgrade the team that they would pursue Watson, if the window opens for doing so.

Before the Eagles (who gave Mike Vick his second chance in 2009) can justify pursuing Watson, the legal issues would need to be resolved. The question becomes whether the Eagles would be comfortable making the trade even if Watson eventually is suspended for some, most, or all of the 2021 season, based on the allegations made against him, even if they are resolved.

A huge part of the equation becomes the trade compensation that the Texans will want for Watson. Whatever they could have gotten four weeks ago, they won’t get that now. The most fair trade for both teams (whoever the second team is) would consist of conditional picks hinging on when and whether he’s able to play in 2021.

While it’s premature to finalize potential landing spots (other possibilities include the Dolphins), the push to force the 20 unnamed plaintiffs to attach their names to their claims undoubtedly flows from a desire to create settlement leverage. If these 20 persons want to remain unknown, they’ll need to settle fairly soon. From Watson’s perspective, the best path out of a bad situation comes from finding a way to fairly and properly settle these cases.

Then comes the question of where he plays next. Whenever that happens, the Eagles could emerge as a real possibility.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Could the Eagles be lurking for Deshaun Watson?

  1. Dolphins are not a possibility. I have no rooting interest there but why would they bring in that circus show? Flores doesn’t strike me as a man who wants the distraction to what he is building. Use those picks you have and load your team around Tua. Given the right situation he can be your QB.

  4. Anyone “lurking” around and calling about Watson at this point deserves what they get.

  5. No team would trade assets for Watson now even if all those lawsuits go away tomorrow. It’s just a bad PR and a team would not be able to justify paying a high price for this much baggage. This is different from taking a chance on someone with a questionable character who is unemployed.

  6. If DeShaun Watson did what he was accused of then there is no “proper way” to settle the lawsuits that could keep him in the league. If he did not do what he was accused of, then settling the lawsuits out of court would not prevent him from being suspended either. About the only way he can continue to play the NFL is to successfully refute what he has been accused of and be declared not liable.

  7. If the price is reasonable I would trade for Watson.
    Lest say he doesn’t play at all in 2021, you then have a good QB and didn’t have to gut your team to do so. Drafting a QB has a high chance of bust or at least disappointment. Watson is a very good QB. Let Goodell suspend him the entire 2021 season.
    Then, assuming its just civil not criminal charges, he’s ready to go.

  8. If these allegations are true, Goodell needs to step in and ban Watson from the league. There are too many teams out there who will put winning above supporting women.

  10. Makes more sense to strike a trade now. Paying peanuts for Watson only to see him suspended and losing on that gamble seems a lot better than him clearing his name and paying an arm and a leg.

  11. A lot of “what-if’s” in this opinion piece. I don’t think Philly is interested in him.

  12. If my team did it, I’d give up the NFL (as I have the NBA and MLB). He may or may not have broken laws, but sheesh…the guy is a degenerate. Who would want him the face of the team? He is a fantastic talent but something wrong at his core.

  13. From what these women say Watson isn’t the only NFL player with a massage addiction. With that being said I m sure Watson’s counsel and many, many NFL players would love to see this just go away.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.