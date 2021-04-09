Draft prospect Antonio Phillips underwent microdiscectomy last month

Posted by Charean Williams on April 9, 2021, 3:28 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 18 NIU at Ball State
Getty Images

Ball State cornerback Antonio Phillips did not work out at the school’s pro day today.

Phillips’ agent, Ross Jones, told Mike Garafolo of NFL Media that Phillips underwent a microdiscectomy on March 17. A microdiscectomy is a minimally invasive surgery to provide relief from pain caused by a lumbar herniated disc.

Doctors gave Phillips a six-week recovery timeline, per Garafolo.

Phillips measured (5 foot 11), weighed (193 pounds) and did a flexibility test Friday.

He remains a mid- to late-round prospect.

In four seasons, Phillips played 35 games, made 137 tackles and totaled eight interceptions and 18 pass breakups.