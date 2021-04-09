Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office reviewing Britt Reid crash

Getty Images

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to WDAF-TV that it is reviewing the crash involving former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid for charges.

The review began this week, and the prosecutor’s office does not have a timetable for completion, per WDAF.

A few days before Super Bowl LV, a 5-year-old girl was badly injured when the car she was sitting in was hit by a car driven by Reid. The family indicated last week that Ariel Young is slowly getting better but still has a long road ahead.

Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, did not attend the Super Bowl and is no longer employed by the team. Britt Reid, who has a previous DUI conviction, told officers at the scene he had about two or three drinks and had a prescription for Adderall.

Reid is under investigation for driving impaired.