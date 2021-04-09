Jaguars sign Daniel Ross

Getty Images

The Jaguars have brought back one of their own free agents for depth along the defensive line.

Jacksonville announced the signing of defensive tackle Daniel Ross to a one-year deal on Friday. He had gone on a visit with the club on Thursday.

Ross played a pair of games for the Jaguars late in the 2020 season, playing 34 defensive snaps across those contests. He also appeared in three games for the Raiders.

Ross also played 16 games over two years with the Cowboys, making 19 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks for the club.

He began his pro career in the CFL in 2014, making his way to the NFL in 2017. He spent time with the Texans, Lions, and Chiefs before finding a role with the Cowboys late that season.