Judge rules that Deshaun Watson’s accuser must proceed in her name

Posted by Mike Florio on April 9, 2021, 9:38 AM EDT
NFL: DEC 13 Texans at Bears
Getty Images

The Deshaun Watson litigation has landed in court, and Watson has won the first battle.

Per multiple reports, a Texas judge has ruled that one of the 20 plaintiffs proceeding under a pseudonym must re-file the case with her name attached to it.

The speed with which the ruling was issued suggests that Hardin’s simple, straightforward argument under the Texas Rules of Civil Procedure reflects an accurate interpretation of the notion that, for adults who file lawsuits, they must use their names so that the defendant has fair notice of the claims being made and the person who is making them.

Via Mike Meltser, attorney Tony Buzbee opposed the motion to require the use of the plaintiff’s name by arguing that Ashley Solis has received at least 10 death threats since going public on Tuesday. That argument did not prevail, and frankly it could make the 20 unnamed plaintiffs more likely to accept a reasonable settlement in lieu of attaching their names to their claims against Watson.

Ultimately, that was Hardin’s goal, in our view. By forcing the unnamed plaintiffs to reveal their identities, some if not most if not all of them will accept a settlement proposal instead.

12 responses to “Judge rules that Deshaun Watson’s accuser must proceed in her name

  2. So Watson and his lawyer is just trying to get these women to settle instead of having their names released and then harassed/shame put on them?

    Sounds like someone guilty trying to use his money and power to keep these women quite so he can keep on doing the same things to other women and to keep making millions playing a game.

    I hope all the women do put their name on record and the Truth comes out.

  6. I mean, at some point you should be able to know who is accusing you of wrong doing. I understand that it can be hard on the victim and I’m not defending Watson here. He certainly seems guilty of something. But anyone can say anything about you (even if you maybe have never even met them) and if you don’t know who it is how can you defend yourself? The judge can put a gag order on it but of course it would be leaked. But still, the accused have rights also.

  7. I wonder if this means it will take 20 court appearances or can multiple suits be consolidated into one?

  9. “so that the defendant has fair notice of the claims being made and the person who is making them”

    How does any rational person believe that Watson doesn’t know who has filed claims against him? Hardin’s entire intent is to intimidate the plaintiffs.

  10. I don’t want to live in a world where people can be anonymously litigated against.

  11. I hope Buzbee gets his bum handed to him this time around. Been far too long this guy has been making a mockery of the legal profession.

  12. Interesting by no means am I saying Watson is innocent but if anyone buy if anyone making threats to his clients he needs to take some responsibility since he thought it was a good idea to play this out for public opinion.

