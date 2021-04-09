Justin Houston set to visit the Ravens next week

Getty Images

The Ravens will be meeting with one of the top free agent pass rushers next week.

According to multiple reports, Justin Houston will be in Baltimore to visit with the team next Tuesday. Houston was No. 65 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents and is one of the few players on that list that is still available.

Houston would help fill the roles vacated by Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue when they left as free agents last month. The Ravens did re-sign Tyus Bowser and Pernell McPhee on the edge.

Houston played every game for the Colts over the last two seasons and had 69 tackles, 19 sacks, three forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries. There was word last month that the Colts were still talking to Houston about a return, but those conversations may come to an end if things go well in Baltimore.