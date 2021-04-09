More unnamed plaintiffs suing Deshaun Watson must reveal their identities

Posted by Mike Florio on April 9, 2021, 12:58 PM EDT
Barring a settlement, more of the unnamed plaintiffs who are suing Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will be required to attach their names to their cases.

Following a Friday morning ruling that one of the 22 plaintiffs must attach her name to her civil complaint, another ruling has been issued requiring three more of the Jane Doe plaintiffs to re-file their cases with their names identified. Nine others have agreed to attach their names to their complaints.

During the second Friday hearing, Hardin argued on behalf of Watson that Buzbee has been trying the case publicly, and that Texas law does not allow these individuals to proceed with a pseudonym. Buzbee, for his part, disclosed that nine of the 12 plaintiffs at issue in the second Friday hearing have agreed to disclose their names — and that more could follow suit.

As to the other three, the presiding judge has ruled that the names must be revealed.

It’s likely that all 22 plaintiffs eventually will be required to disclose their names. The question is whether they will choose to proceed with their names known, or whether they will opt to try to settle while their identities remain secret.

12 responses to “More unnamed plaintiffs suing Deshaun Watson must reveal their identities

  1. I hate that this will cause harassment from some insane Deshaun fans. But no person should be forced to defend him/herself against anonymous accusers. I support this.

  2. Good. Now they can start vetting the truth. Hiding behind anonymity is an internet troll’s trick. In public accusations of this nature, Watson has a right to face his accusers. This trial-by-Twitter stuff needs to stop. Let the court figure this out.

  3. Why? So the public can look them up and harass them further? Keep it out of the media and let these women have peace. They’ve already suffered enough.

  4. I understand why these women would want anonymity. I also get why they should have to provide their names.

  5. During the second Friday hearing, Hardin argued on behalf of Watson that Buzbee has been trying the case publicly…
    ———————————-

    Yes, he has. And Watson has a right to defend himself. This kind of public defamation shouldn’t be allowed. It’s not fair to the accuser or the accused.

  7. I mean would you really wanna be sued by someone and not knowing who they are I mean I belive in rape shield laws but that don’t apply here and Harden is right Buzzbe has been trying these cases in public if he is guilty let justice be served but either way now they have ruined his reputation no matter how this turns out

  8. It’s all in the 6th Amendment. You take anything before a judge and you put it on the public record. You can’t hide. Both the accused and the accuser has a right to a fair and impartial trial. If Buzbee wanted to keep this hush, hush he never would’ve conducted the PR blitz that he did. I believe the women and I also know that in Common Law, Watson has the right to face his accusers.

  10. If Watson had agreed to a monetary settlement before any of this reached the courts, then there most likely would have been some agreement for all parties to remain silent. That kind of thing is standard. Once these women signed on to having a civil trial, any expectation of anonymity is gone. They aren’t minors.
    If any of them felt the potential for harassment was greater than they were willing to endure, then they would have dropped out of the case. This is where the rubber hits the road…do these women feel strong enough about what happened to them to go through with it knowing their names are going public?

  11. Good ruling; The main issue here is to settle out of court as should have been done at the beginning of these accusations. Both sides will benefit from an out of court settlement!

  12. There’s 2 sides to this coin but Deshaun has a right to know who’s accusing him.

