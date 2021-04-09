Najee Harris isn’t fond of comparisons to other running backs

Getty Images

One of the staples of draft season is hearing analysts compare this year’s crop of prospect to past and future NFL players at the same position.

Former Alabama running back Najee Harris is the subject of some of those comparisons, although he said on NFL Network that he’d prefer that people stop making them. It’s not that Harris is unhappy with the players on the other side of the comparison, but that he doesn’t see anyone as being a similar player.

“Matt Forte is a legend for sure, but I don’t see me as Matt Forte,” Harris said, via 247Sports.com. “I’ve heard all types of things. I’ve heard Derrick Henry, of course. I don’t know why. Me, personally? Yeah, if I could compare myself to somebody, it’s me. I don’t get it. Like, I understand it’s peoples’ jobs to do the comparison and things like that. But, I mean, there is no comparison. Not to be — you can say what anybody want, but I’m my own person. I bring my own game to the thing. I mean, like, we live in a society where everybody loves to do comparisons. I mean, one person I love watching always was Adrian Peterson. I mean, that’s one guy I love.”

Harris may not love the comparisons, but a career that follows the same trajectory would make the team that drafts him this month very happy.