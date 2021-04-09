NFLPA tells NFL it will urge players not to show up for any in-person offseason work

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association continues to push back against the NFL’s desire for in-person workouts this spring. The union wants an all-virtual offseason, arguing it is the smartest and safest approach.

NFLPA President JC Tretter told players on a call Friday the union will urge players not to show up if teams conduct in-person organized team activities, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

“We’ve been telling them: It’s voluntary, and we’re not gonna go,” Tretter said, via Pelissero.

Of the NFL’s 2,500 players, some 300 have workout bonuses they would lose by skipping OTAs, according to Pelissero.

Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the lone mandatory work before training camp is a June minicamp. The union wants even that to be virtual again this year because of the ongoing pandemic.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has pointed out that a virtual offseason program benefits veteran players.

“If we lose spring, [young players] are not getting developed. The veterans love that s–t, because that means they don’t get to take their jobs,” Arians said in February.

Talks continue between the NFL and the NFLPA over the offseason program. Phase One is scheduled to begin April 19 with players allowed to work out at the team facility in small groups.