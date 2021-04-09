NFLPA will have a hard time getting veterans to skip offseason workouts

Posted by Mike Florio on April 9, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT
Minnesota Vikings go through drills during OTA
Getty Images

For the NFLPA, in-season work stoppages don’t work, because no players want to lose game checks. An offseason boycott also may not work, because veterans players won’t want to risk losing the ability to earn game checks.

Although union leadership reportedly is recommending a boycott of on-field offseason workouts, there’s a good chance the boycott will fail. Incoming draft picks and undrafted rookies, none of whom are currently members of the union, will relish the opportunity to develop without veterans there to consume key reps. And if young players show that they can be trusted, they will have a better chance to supplant older and more expensive veterans on the 53-man roster — especially if those veterans choose not to participate in offseason workouts.

Beyond the players with six-figure payments tied to showing up for the vast majority of the voluntary workouts, players with six- and seven-figure base salaries will want to protect their turf by showing up, getting in shape, receiving practice reps, and more importantly keeping rookies and other unproven players from earning first-team opportunities.

Union leadership ostensibly is concerned about the pandemic. Given, however, the manner in which the NFL has proven that it can effectively co-exist with the virus, it’s hard to think that players would become less safe working out at team facilities than they would be while working out on their own.

Remember, the union primarily is run by older players. Older players naturally benefit from the lack of offseason reps for everyone. In this year, with a drastically reduced salary cap that could make teams more inclined to entrust key roles to younger, cheaper players, it makes sense that older players would prefer young players to have no offseason chances to learn the ropes.

Thus, the challenge for the union becomes persuading young players who would benefit most from showing up when veterans don’t to agree to stay away. Given the unique realities of pro football’s rank and file, it’s unlikely that players who otherwise face getting cut in September will sacrifice their ability to enhance their standing by participating in any and all offseason workouts.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “NFLPA will have a hard time getting veterans to skip offseason workouts

  1. Don’t most jobs have year-round attendance expectations? I’m usually on the player’s side, but with the money they’re paid, is it really asking too much to attend a few off-season practices?

  2. If your work has an unpaid voluntary “show up on Saturday”, but you live across the country… would you go? Especially if you risked injury when you got there?

  5. 50DrunksInABar says:
    April 9, 2021 at 8:28 pm
    If your work has an unpaid voluntary “show up on Saturday”, but you live across the country… would you go? Especially if you risked injury when you got there?
    —————————–
    Most contracts now have workout bonuses. With this type of action, the workout bonuses will become a larger part of the contract.

  6. Once again, the union is not looking out for the older player. The league will drop a veteran in a heartbeat if they can find a CHEAPER, younger player. It’s about the money and control of the player. It is fine to say lets boycott however you need to really know what you are doing and what the outcome might be if the boycott doesn’t work.

  7. As soon as week one rolls around, coaches will be very forgiving, and put their best players on the field. Coaches are very competitive men, and they want to win. This pandemic will pass, and everything will eventually be back to normal. GM’s are very competitive too. Intelligent people look out for their health, and intelligent people generally make the best football players, too.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.