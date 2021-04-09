Nick Bosa shares videos showing progress in ACL recovery

Getty Images

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said in February that he will return from last year’s torn ACL better than ever and he’s showing the work that he’s putting in to make that happen.

Bosa has shared several videos to his Instagram story in recent days showing off his work. Friday’s videos showed Bosa sprinting, changing direction, and doing cone drills while previous entries included sprints while pulling a weighted sled behind him.

Bosa tore his ACL in the second week of the 2020 season, so he has had a good chunk of time to rehab and it appears he’s well on his way toward being ready to go for training camp and the start of the season. Depending on what the NFL decides for in-person offseason work, he could even be on the field ahead of the summer.

The second overall pick on the 2019 draft had nine regular season sacks and four postseason sacks as a rookie and his return will be a welcome one for a 49ers defense that couldn’t consistently pressure quarterbacks last year.