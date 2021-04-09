On voting-rights law, Arizona governor says he won’t be swayed by Super Bowl LVII pressure

Getty Images

Coincidentally or not, some red states that went blue in 2020 are looking to change their voting laws. Georgia has done it, and Arizona is now possibly doing the same.

In Georgia, the NFL had little to say or to do about the new law that widely has been criticized as an effort to suppress the vote of those who may be inclined to vote blue in the future. Beyond a statement by Falcons owner Arthur Blank and an internal memo from Commissioner Roger Goodell, the NFL did little huffing and puffing — and had no specific house to blow down, unlike Major League Baseball.

In Arizona, multiple proposals aimed at reforming the voting procedures are working their way through the legislative process. Via Tuscon.com, Arizona governor Doug Ducey said that his ultimate decision on whether to sign any such measures into law won’t be influenced by the possibility that the NFL may yank Super Bowl LVII from State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

“I’m going to sign good policy,” Ducey said Thursday.

Thirty years ago, the NFL moved a Super Bowl from Phoenix after Arizona refused to adopt Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a state holiday.

This time, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill is among those who signed a letter on behalf of the Greater Phoenix Leadership group regarding the ongoing efforts to reform the voting laws in Arizona.

“They are ‘solutions’ in search of a problem,” the letter explained regarding the bills being discussed in the Arizona legislature. “They are attempts at voter suppression cloaked as reform — plain and simple. . . . Arizonans already have confidence in the integrity of our elections and, by and large, find it easy to vote.”

Ducey disagrees with the recent decision to remove the All-State Game from Georgia.