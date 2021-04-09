Raiders sign Karl Joseph

Getty Images

Safety Karl Joseph is officially back with the Raiders.

Joseph spent four years with the team before leaving for Cleveland as a free agent last year. Joseph was back for a visit with the team this week, however, and they announced his signing on Friday afternoon.

The Raiders picked Joseph in the first round of the 2016 draft and he started 41 of the 49 games he played for the team. He had 236 tackles, three sacks, four interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He had 67 tackles, an interception, and two fumble recoveries for the Browns last year.

Joseph joins Johnathan Abram, Jeff Heath, and Dallin Leavitt at safety for Las Vegas.