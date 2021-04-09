Report: Phillip Adams shootings were sparked by decision to stop medication

Getty Images

It remains unknown why former NFL defensive back Phillip Adams shot and killed a prominent South Carolina doctor, his wife, two grandchildren, and another person. A new report supplies a potential motive.

South Carolina U.S. Representative Ralph Norman tells Alex Giles of WBTV that Dr. Robert Lesslie had been treating Adams, and that Dr. Lesslie had stopped giving Adams medication.

“He was treating him and stopped giving him medicine and that’s what triggered the killings from what I understand,” Norman said.

Norman, who posted a statement following the killings explaining that he was a close friend of Dr. Lesslie’s, said that the information supplying a potential motive came from law enforcement.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said during a Thursday press conference that there was no indication of a doctor-patient relationship between Dr. Lesslie and Phillip Adams.

A seventh-round pick of the 49ers in 2010, Adams also played for the Patriots, Seahawks, Raiders, Jets, and Falcons.