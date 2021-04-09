Safety Michael Thomas cleared medically, looking for 2021 team

Getty Images

Michael Thomas’ 2020 season came to an early end, but he says he’s ready to go for 2021.

Thomas tore his pectoral last November and spent the rest of the season on injured reserve. The special teams ace hit free agency in March and told Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle that he is healthy and cleared to play football again.

With that out of the way, he just needs a team to sign him.

“I’m in no rush,” Thomas said. “I’m just looking for the right fit. I would love to go back with the Texans. It’s a business. It’s all about the right fit and the right situation.”

Thomas had 16 tackles last season and has been one of the league’s best special teams players for most of the last decade.