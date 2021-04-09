Seahawks re-sign Damarious Randall, move him to corner

USA TODAY Sports

Damarious Randall will be staying in Seattle, but he’ll be playing a new role in 2021.

The Seahawks announced that they have re-signed Randall on Friday. They also announced that Randall will be playing cornerback next season.

Randall was a safety in college, but played corner after being drafted by the Packers in the first round of the 2015 draft. He moved back to safety when he was traded to the Browns in 2018 and played there in 10 games for the Seahawks last season.

Seattle saw Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar sign elsewhere as free agents, which leaves D.J. Reed, Tre Flowers, and the newly signed Ahkello Witherspoon to go with Randall on the cornerback depth chart.