Trey Lance schedules second Pro Day for April 19

Trey Lance will throw for NFL teams once more before the upcoming draft.

Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Lance has scheduled his second Pro Day for Monday, April 19 — 10 days before teams select in the first round.

Lance held his first Pro Day on March 12, drawing several General Managers and head coaches to see him throw in Fargo.

Despite only one season of starting experience at North Dakota State, Lance is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks off the board in a couple of weeks. He threw for 2,786 yards, 28 touchdowns, and no interceptions in 2019, leading NDSU to a FCS National Championship. He also rushed for 1,100 yards and 14 TDs, adding to his impressive season.

But North Dakota State’s 2020 season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Lance played just one exhibition game in the fall before beginning his preparations for the NFL Draft.

Lance has been linked to the Falcons, who select at No. 4 overall. Even if Lance does not end up in Atlanta, it seems unlikely he’ll fall out of the top 10. He accepted an invitation to be in Cleveland for the draft.