Aaron Wilson acknowledges “lack of sensitivity” to “serious nature” of allegations against Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

If the aftermath of the news that the Houston Chronicle has parted ways with NFL reporters Aaron Wilson over comments he made on a Boston radio station regarding the Deshaun Watson situation, Wilson has issued a statement via social media.

“I made a mistake that I fully understand and own when I did not choose my words nearly carefully enough during a discussion on a March 19 radio program regarding the sensitive, complex and controversial Deshaun Watson legal situation, in the days following the initial filing of the civil lawsuits from women against him,” Wilson wrote. “My efforts to convey perspectives on the situation clearly demonstrated an unintentional lack of sensitivity to the serious nature of these type of allegations, and I sincerely apologize for my remarks. I didn’t maintain my own high standards that I’ve established and applied during my two decades covering many other similarly important and delicate situations in the NFL. I will proceed much more carefully going forward and learn from this moment. I am committed to outstanding journalism now and always.”

It’s unclear why Wilson’s separation from employment came three weeks after the comments were made, or whether other factors influenced the decision, beyond the March 19 remarks.

In the appearance on WEEI, Wilson called the lawsuits a “money grab” and “ambulance chasing.” He also attempted to explain Watson’s approach to pre-litigation settlement efforts by saying “you don’t negotiate with terrorists.” After being accused during the interview of being pro-Watson, Wilson said, “I don’t know them, I know him. I’m not gonna throw the guy under the bus before I have some proof. I don’t feel like I have the proof, just it’s allegations.”

In all, 22 women have sued Watson for misconduct during private massage sessions. Watson has denied wrongdoing. On Friday, his lawyer, Rusty Hardin, admitted that consensual sex sometimes occurred during those encounters.