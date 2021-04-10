No decision yet on reversal of one-helmet rule

Getty Images

Last year, the NFL acknowledged that the one-helmet rule could change in 2021. It still could.

Per a league spokesperson, there has been no resolution yet regarding the possibility that teams could be permitted to allow players to use more than one helmet during the course of a given season. That would give teams the ability to incorporate throwback uniforms with helmets of a different color than the base color of the helmet a given team uses.

Titans running back Derrick Henry recently argued for throwback helmets, and fans and players would surely love to do the same. Whether it’s the Oilers helmets (for the Titans), the Tampa Bay creamsicles, the white New England helmets, the plum-colored Packers throwbacks, the kelly green Eagles helmets, the yellow Steelers helmets (actually we could do without that one), and/or the Bengals adopting a white helmets to go with their all-white uniforms, it could enhance the viewing experience and sell plenty of merchandise.

The NFL adopted the one-helmet rule as a health and safety measure. As helmet technology improves, it’s unclear whether having one helmet for every practice and game makes much of a difference, if any.