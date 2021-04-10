Phillip Adams’ brain will be studied for CTE

USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week, former NFL defensive back Phillip Adams shot and killed five people before killing himself. Adams’ father said that “football messed him up.” Scientists will take a closer look at that specific question.

Via the Associated Press, the brain of Phillip Adams will be tested for Chronic Traumatic Encephelopathy, a degenerative condition that potentially can cause cognitive disorders and other problems.

On Friday, York County, South Carolina coroner Sabrina Gast said Friday in a statement that Phillip Adams’ family has authorized that the autopsy include a search for CTE. The Medical University of South Carolina will work in conjunction with Boston University, which researches the issue of CTE.

U.S. Representative Ralph Norman has claimed that the shooting of Dr. Robert Lesslie and four others resulted from Dr. Lesslie’s refusal to give Adams medication.

Drafted in 2010, Adams played for the 49ers, Patriots, Seahawks, Raiders, Jets, and Falcons in a career that lasted through 2015.