How long will Bill Belichick coach?

At one point, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said that, unlike Hall of Famer Marv Levy, Belichick won’t be coaching into his 70s. As Belichick inches closer and closer to 70, his stance may have changed.

To start the week that will see Belichick turn 69, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com published recent quotes from Levy regarding the notion of coaching well beyond what once was the retirement age of 65.

Age is only an approximate thing,” Levy told Reiss. “You’re involved and you’re going at it hard, and you love it, that’s it. You just coach as long as you love it. I finally retired [after the 1997 season] because the great core of our team had gotten old, and they were all retiring. And I had it finally. I felt I needed some time away.”

Levy said that, a year or two later, he wondered whether he may have left too early. He later returned to the team, in his 80s, to serve as General Manager in 2006 and 2007.

As noted by Reiss, Belichick has 311 career victories, 13 behind George Halas and 36 behind Don Shula.

In March 2017, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said that he hopes Belichick stays into his 80s, citing men like Warren Buffett and Rupert Murdoch, who continue to thrive well into their ninth decades

Maybe Belichick will stick around a lot longer. In April 2017, as he closed in on turning 65, Belichick said he’s “good for a while.” He separately acknowledge in 2019 that, as he moved even closer to 70, he’s less certain about packing it in.

Halas retired at 73 because of arthritis in his hip, which kept him from handling the physical aspects of the job. Said Halas at the time, “I supposed I began to realize this in one of our final games last season when I started rushing after the referee who was pacing off a penalty and it suddenly dawned on me that I wasn’t gaining on him. I began to wonder whether the officials were speeding up, or I was slowing down.”

Some have speculated that, if/when Belichick slows down, he eventually could become a V.P. of football operations, possibly with a sliver of equity, for another team. Coaches who take those jobs rarely thrive, however, because they remain coaches at heart. For Belichick, assuming a position atop the football food chain and resisting the urge to micromanage the folks cooking the meals would become the ultimate test of his “do your job” mantra.

So maybe he’ll just keep doing the job he’s doing for as long as he physically can do it.

25 responses to “How long will Bill Belichick coach?

  1. He’ll stay long enough to pass Shula for the all-time victories record. Probably stay in an advisor capacity after that.

  3. Hypocrisy: Doing your job is not drafting all your college pals players and hiring your kids.

  6. 3 more years. He wants to leave the team in good shape. His free agency spending, and another good draft to go with 2020 should do that. He may go all in on a QB this year, if Fields is available around 7 or 8.

  7. I think he may lose interest if he can’t come up with a good QB.
    What the point of him sticking around if the team is ho-hum.

  10. He’ll need at least 4 seasons to pass Shula now that Brady has left him exposed as a mediocre coach, what a sad slow march that’s gonna be

  13. Depends on how many more losing seasons Kraft and Pats fans are willing to put up with.

  15. Well, he has been exposed. He is not a great coach. What did he win Cleveland as head coach without Brady?

  16. I think he will coach until he wins a SB without Brady or Kraft helps him “decide to retire”. I’m thinking the latter.

  17. He may be on the way out in New England. He missed the playoffs last season, and if he has no one better to quarterback the team this season than what he has, he is likely to miss the playoffs again. His owner already said that he did not draft very well recently and since he is the GM, it may be an early hint that he may be fired if the team keeps losing. Since he has such a great resume, he will likely find another job quickly if he is fired. So, he may indeed coach for as long as he wants to, even if he is not going to retire as the head coach of New England.

  19. I’m sure Belichick will stay long enough to pass Don Shula in career wins as a head coach, which means at least another 4 years, probably 5.

  20. Belichick has Brady’s obsession for the game, but does not have to worry about on-rushing linemen. He would be extremely restless and irritable sitting on his family room couch watching someone else do his job. Only a serious medical issue will keep him from doing what he loves. Barring that, he will die with his boots on.

  21. I guess the first step to catching Shula is winning free agency, like Miami has done. Since Shula retired

  23. Coach Belichick kept his team at the. Top for almost two decades. All of that in the modern era with all of its restrickens.
    He will coach as long as. He wants too. One thing for sure is that those bet against him are fools.

  24. he will likely find another job quickly if he is fired.

    —————————–

    Rex Ryan took Jets to AFCCG twice with Sanchez.

    Belichick now has to prove he is better than Rex Ryan.

  25. I don’t especially like the Pats but I’m a huge admirer of Bill Belichick. I think that he’ll stay with New England for as long as it takes to transform that team back into a solid playoff contender (although not necessarily a Super Bowl team). How soon or long that takes remains to be seen. I don’t think Belichick will want to pass onto his successor a team that is a doormat. I also agree that he’ll want to stay as HC at least until he eclipses Shula for all-time total victories.

