Jimbo Fisher: Kellen Mond “does all the things you need to judge a first-round player”

Getty Images

When discussions about this year’s draft turns to quarterbacks, most of the attention is paid to the five players that are generally expected to come off the board early in the first round.

Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones, Justin Fields, and Trey Lance make up that group. Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond is ranked somewhere behind that quintet, but his college coach thinks that Mond belongs at the top of the draft as well.

Jimbo Fisher saw Mond play 36 games and throw for 8,286 yards for the Aggies over the last three years. He said Mond, who also played 10 games before Fisher came to College Station, has steadily improved and thinks “the body of work, the competition he’s played against” merits a high draft choice.

“He does all of the things you need to judge a first-round player,” Fisher said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “He helped change the culture — winning more games, taking a stand, showing he’s a guy who can fight through adversity, took criticism, eliminated any distractions and continued to get better.”

Fisher said he’s spoken to 10-15 teams about Mond and that they like his experience, but we’ll have to wait a couple of weeks to see where that puts him on the draft board.