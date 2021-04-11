Report: Browns want to meet with Jadeveon Clowney on Monday

Getty Images

The Browns pursued Jadeveon Clowney last year, but he signed with the Titans. They hosted him on free agent visit March 24, but he remains a free agent.

The Browns remain interested, and the sides could be moving closer to a deal.

The team is seeking to set up a second free agent meeting for Monday with the pass rusher, Josina Anderson reports.

Clowney, 28, played eight games in 2020 before going on injured reserve with a torn meniscus. He recorded four passes defensed, four tackles for loss and six quarterback hits but no sacks for Tennessee.

The Browns added Takk McKinley in free agency but could use more help at defensive end opposite Myles Garrett. Olivier Vernon, who started 13 games at right defensive end for the Browns last season, remains a free agent.

Clowney has played 83 of a possible 112 games since entering the league as the Texans’ No. 1 overall pick in 2014. He has 32 sacks, 75 tackles for loss and 86 quarterback hits in seven seasons.