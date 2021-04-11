Report: Eddie George to coach Tennessee State

Getty Images

Former Tennessee Titans star Eddie George is expected to take on a new challenge in the state of Tennessee.

George is reportedly the next head coach at Tennessee State. The news was first posted by someone with zero followers on Twitter and then confirmed by longtime college football reporter Brett McMurphy.

Tennessee State is currently 2-4 while playing a spring season after not playing in the fall of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019 Tennessee State went 2-8.

Tennessee State plays some of its home games at the Titans’ home stadium, and new athletic director Mikki Allen has talked about the importance of the school’s relationship with the NFL team. Hiring one of the best players in Titans history certainly won’t hurt that relationship.

George, however, has no coaching experience, so hiring him would have to be seen as a gamble. George has impeccable credentials as a player, though, as he was a Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer at Ohio State, the first-round pick of the Houston Oilers in 1996 and a four-time Pro Bowler in Tennessee, where the Oilers moved after George’s rookie season.

Tennessee State plays Jackson State annually in the Southern Heritage Classic. Jackson State is coached by Deion Sanders, so that matchup will now have two great NFL players matching wits on the sidelines.