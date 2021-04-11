Report: Eddie George wants to hire Hue Jackson as offensive coordinator at Tennessee State

Getty Images

As Eddie George, whose post-playing career has included a short stint on Broadway, now becomes the head coach at Tennessee State University, he’s reportedly looking to hire a two-time former NFL head coach at the program’s offensive coordinator.

Via FootballScoop.com, George wants to hire Hue Jackson to run the team’s offense.

Jackson coached the Raiders and Browns to a combined record of 11-44-1. He finished his stint in Cleveland with a 3-36-1 record.

The defensive coordinator apparently will be Brandon Fisher, son of former Titans and Rams coach Jeff Fisher. George, drafted by Fisher to the Houston Oilers in 1996, has relied on Jeff Fisher as an advisor.

Brandon Fisher last worked in the NFL in 2016, as a member of his father’s staff in L.A.

George also could hire Ray Lewis as a member of the defensive staff at Tennessee State. Per the report, Tennessee State discussed making Lewis the head coach before settling on George.

Nashville-based Tennessee State, an FCS-level school, belongs to the Ohio Valley Conference.