Sixth victim dies in Phillip Adams mass shooting

USA TODAY Sports

A sixth person shot by former NFL defensive back Phillip Adams has died.

Via WRAL-TV, Robert Shook has died due to injuries suffered on Wednesday, when Adams shot Shook and five others in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Shook and James Lewis were HVAC workers who happened to be at the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie when the shootings occurred. Lewis died at the scene, along with Dr. Lesslie, his wife, and two grandchildren. Shook passed Saturday in a Charlotte hospital.

Ralph Norman, a member of Congress from South Carolina, said that Dr. Lesslie had stopped giving Adams medication.

Adams’ father has said that “football messed him up.” The brain of Phillip Adams will be tested for CTE.

Adams, a seventh-round draft pick in 2010, played in the NFL through 2015.