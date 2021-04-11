Unnamed agent says Packers are delaying free agent moves due to Aaron Rodgers’ contract

Posted by Mike Florio on April 11, 2021, 1:10 PM EDT
Recently, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com took a comprehensive look at the issues surrounding the relationship between the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While much of the article consists of opinions from an anonymous agent, scout, and executive, there’s an important piece of anonymously-supplied news.

The agent suggested that the Packers are refraining from making free-agent moves until something is done with Rodgers’ contract.

“They’ve called me about one of my players and said, ‘Hey, this is where we are now, and until we get something big done — hint, hint — we don’t have any space,'” the unnamed agent told Demovsky.

The Packers could easily create significant cap space by converting a large chunk of Rodgers’ $14.7 million base salary to a signing bonus. PFT has obtained the relevant contractual language; the Packers have the absolute right to make such conversions with or without the player’s blessing.

The problem for the Packers comes from the reality that creating cap space now will push cap dollars into 2022, making it harder to trade him before June 1 of next year. That’s why Rodgers should actually want a full and complete restructuring. It would as a practical matter tie player and team together for two more years. Currently, the Packers are able to proceed on a year-to-year basis.

The decision to be made at the top of the organization is simple. Do the Packers want to preserve the ability to move Rodgers and elevate Jordan Love in 2022, or are they willing to proceed with Rodgers for 2021 and 2022 — regardless of whether he slips at all in 2021?

CEO Mark Murphy seems to realize the value of keeping Rodgers in a sweet spot of pissed off, mad enough to be highly motivated to perform at a high level but not so mad that he wants out. Murphy therefore seems to be willing to proceed with a contract that keeps Rodgers on a year-to-year arrangement.

There’s a clear risk inherent to that approach. If Rodgers has another MVP-quality year, he could make his push for a new team in early 2022. If that allows the Packers to sell the remainder of Rodgers’ contract for a significant haul of draft picks before the inevitable slide arrives and then shift to Love, that could be exactly what Murphy is hoping to achieve.

Regardless, the choices for the Packers are simple: current contract and a year-to-year relationship or new contract that makes it clear that Rodgers will play and Love will sit through 2022, if not longer. Rodgers surely prefers the latter. This could be the last year that he tolerates the former.

12 responses to “Unnamed agent says Packers are delaying free agent moves due to Aaron Rodgers’ contract

  2. Coming off the MVP and they want to move on… Good luck with that Packers fans.

  4. There are no issues or concerns here. What do you bet they pick a receiver in round one? Much ado about nothing, again.

    Next.

  5. So the Packers have given up on improving the team because they made the mistake of drafting a QB they didn’t need . Makes sense , lol .

  6. Great… another year of Aaron Rodgers calling audibles at the goal line out of running plays to he can boost his TD stats as a contract negotiation

  7. The Packers are not as good as their record.
    I would have traded Rodgers for a boatload of picks to rebuild.
    How good does Jordan Love look?

  8. I have said it multiple times. Last year was an anomaly. Defence was injured or did but play whole season. Half of QBs had passer ratings above 95. Three QBs has more than 40 touchdowns. packers and QB will regress to 10-11 wins and bow out early. Packers play NFC west and AFC north. Other than Lions and Bengals, there are no Easy games . Packers are well served by keeping Love option open

  9. Howie Roseman applauds and approves of the Packers for taking Love and causing all those problems in the organization.

  10. The Front Office has to be dropping these rumors to the sports media to act like it’s Rodgers’ fault they can’t sign free agents and not them wasting money on players like King and Landcaster. The market sets the price for Top quality QBs so even it it wasn’t Rodgers, they would still need to spend that much for someone to get what Rodgers gets out of this team. Don’t blame the QB, blame Gutekunst for putting us in this mess. It will be a long time before the Packers are a legit threat for a Championship as long as Gutekunst is there.

  11. The Packers will get very little in trade for Rodgers if they move money to 2022 without dummy years. Her already has a cap number of 40MM$ which means to franchise him after 2022 would require a 48 MM$ franchise amount. A team trading for him could have him for 2022 and franchise him for 2023 at a 44MM$ cost to work out a long term contract. If they move 10MM$ to 2022, the franchise tag value for 2023 would be 56MM$. Noone could afford that value so this means after 2022 he would be a free agent and the team trading for him only gets him for one year. They effectively can’t move money to 2022 without his agreement.

  12. The Packers aren’t trading Rodgers in 2021 unless someone desperate for a QB, ready to win now, and has a lot of cap space and capital to trade for Rodgers still. The only teams I could see with this type of situation are Washington (who would then have to trade Fitzpatrick and maybe Montez Sweat and a 1st rd pick either in 21 or a 2nd in 21 and 1st in ’22. Also, NE could package pick #15, Cam, and a 3rd in ’21 & 1st in ’22. I can’t see anything legitimately happening this year though. Expect GB to go OT, WR, or TE in 1st td

