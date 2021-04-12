Bengals claim Thaddeus Moss off waivers

USA TODAY Sports

Joe Burrow is about to be reunited with one of his targets from his final season at LSU.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Bengals claimed tight end Thaddeus Moss off waivers. Washington cut Moss — the son of Hall of Famer Randy Moss — late last week.

Moss spent his rookie season on injured reserve after signing with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of LSU. During his final collegiate season, Moss caught 47 passes for 570 yards with four touchdowns, as LSU won a national championship. Now Moss will have a chance to catch passes from Burrow once again.

Cincinnati adds Moss to a group of tight ends that includes Drew Sample, C.J. Uzomah, Mason Schreck, and Mitchell Wilcox.