Britt Reid charged with DWI in crash that seriously injured 5-year-old girl

Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, has been charged with driving while intoxicated for a crash that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced today that Reid has been charged with DWI, a class D felony with a potential prison sentence of one to seven years, according to 41 Action News in Kansas City.

Reid, who has a previous drunk driving conviction, acknowledged to police he had been drinking before he slammed into a car that had pulled over to assist another car that had broken down. Ariel Young, the 5-year-old girl in the car, suffered what her family described as permanent brain injuries, although recently the family has said Young is slowly but surely getting better.

The crash happened just days before the Super Bowl and resulted in Reid, then the Chiefs’ outside linebackers coach, not joining the team for the game. The Chiefs have since said he is no longer employed by the team.