Bucs signing Giovani Bernard

Giovani Bernard played eight seasons in Cincinnati and never won a playoff game. Now he’ll go to the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Bernard is signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

According to the report, Bernard was recruited by both Tom Brady and Bruce Arians, who like what Bernard can bring to the Bucs’ passing game. Last year Bernard caught 47 passes for 355 yards, and he’s been one of the NFL’s most productive receiving backs since he was drafted in 2013.

Bernard could even line up at slot receiver, and his arrival might make it less likely that the Bucs will bring back receiver Antonio Brown, who remains the only significant contributor from last year’s team who is not under contract to the Buccaneers this year.

The 29-year-old Bernard has 921 carries for 3,697 yards and 22 touchdowns in his NFL career, and has added another 342 catches for 2,867 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns.