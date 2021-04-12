Drew Lock has been doing a lot of work with Peyton Manning this offseason

Getty Images

The Broncos have Drew Lock on the roster for the 2021 season, but they’ve been linked to pursuits of other quarterbacks via free agency, trades, and the draft this offseason.

If they do wind up sticking with Lock as their starter, a former member of the organization will have a hand in getting him ready for his third NFL season. Left guard Dalton Risner said on a podcast with Matt Lombardo of Fansided.com that Peyton Manning has been serving as a tutor to Lock this offseason.

“Him and Drew have been doing a lot of work this offseason and watching film, so if he’s on board with Drew, I’ve been on board with Drew, too. It’s been fun,” Risner said.

Risner said he spoke to Manning about Manning’s struggles in his first couple of years with the Colts, which showed him that one doesn’t “become a great quarterback overnight.” Lock’s not likely to turn into Manning, but clear signs of progress are going to be necessary to keep the Broncos from doing more than dipping their toes in the quarterback market.