Gerald McCoy: I know I can still play this game at a high level

Gerald McCoy wants to keep playing, but to keep playing, the defensive tackle has to find a team to want him.

McCoy’s agent, Ben Dogra, told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that a few teams are keeping a close eye on McCoy’s rehab. Dogra doesn’t expect McCoy to get an offer until after the draft.

McCoy is rehabbing in San Diego with trainer Todd Durkin. McCoy tore his quadriceps tendon before playing a single game with the Cowboys in 2020.

“For me, I just love this game so much, it’s still fun to me,” McCoy told Stroud. “I love competing. I just know what my mindset was going into last season, and I don’t want an injury or what the NFL deems ‘age’ to be a derailment and finish like that. I know I can still be an asset to a team, whether it’s sparingly, as a starter, in the locker room, whatever it is. In training camp, a mentor to the young kids.

“I just know I have so much more to give this game, even if for a short period of time.”

McCoy, 33, played nine seasons with the Bucs and one with the Panthers. He wants one more with whoever will give him a chance.

“I understand that I’ve been injured, and I honestly believe the lack of interest in me being on a team right now is because of my injury,” McCoy said. “I haven’t played in a year and I’m 33 years old. But man, when I still tell you I can play this game at a high level, I know I can.”

McCoy made six Pro Bowls and was voted All-Pro in 2013.